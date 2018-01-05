Raiders win fourth straight with victory at Detroit

Associated Press Published:

DETROIT (AP) — Grant Benzinger made a career-tying six 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Wright State held off Detroit Mercy for an 80-73 victory on Friday night.

Benzinger was 6 of 12 from the arc, leading a 9-of-20 3-point showing for the Raiders (11-5, 3-0 Horizon League). Cole Gentry added a career-high 14 points and freshman Loudon Love 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for his fifth double-double.

Tariq Jones came off the bench to score 15 points and grab nine rebounds, both career highs, for the Titans (4-12, 0-3). Kameron Chatman added 13 points and 12 rebounds for his sixth double-double this season.

Benzinger scored nine points in a 14-0 run on the Raiders’ way to a 43-27 halftime lead. They led by 12 when the Titans gradually closed to a point, 70-69, with four minutes left. Benzinger hit a 3-pointer and Gentry scored for a six-point lead with 1:23 to go. From there, two free throws by Parker Ernsthausen and three points from Justin Mitchell were enough.

