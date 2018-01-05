‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ music video auto-tuned to major chord is messing with minds

(WCMH) — A seemingly auto-tuned music video based on Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ is quickly going viral.

A Vimeo user who goes by ‘High Tide’ posted the video Thursday afternoon. It features the original Nirvana video with a very different sound.

The video is getting some confused reactions from Twitter.

“I love this – and feel somehow betrayed at the same time,” said Bryan Thornton.

“Someone auto-tuned “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to a major chord, and now life is confusing,” said Red State writer Brandon Morse.

Others compared the sound to a Weezer cover band or an early 2000s teen movie soundtrack.

‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ was released in 1991 on Nirvana’s album Nevermind. It is considered Nirvana’s biggest hit, with many praising it as one of the greatest rock songs ever made.

