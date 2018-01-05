Suspect arrested in connection to passing fake money in six states

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who was suspected of passing fake money to several local businesses and in different states is now in custody.

Officials arrested 31-year-old Jurode D. Jordan was arrested in Montgomery County on arrested warrants from Miami County on the involvement in passing $100 bills to businesses in Pleasant Hill, Piqua, Covington and Troy, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan is also suspected of passing fake money in other states including Pennslyvania, Indiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Michigan.

Detectives from multiple jurisdictions worked with the Dayton Office of the United States Secret Service in this case and continue to look into this on-going investigation.

Jordan is currently in custody in the Miami County Jail.

