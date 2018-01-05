Thief steals car as Huber Heights family goes to grab something before they leave

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Picture this.

You go to start your car. It’s super cold outside. You’re probably miserable.

You’re about to drive away, but you forget something. You run inside and come back outside.

Only your car is gone when you get back.

“My daughter came back in and then we heard this slam. The curtains were closed at the time. I was like oh my gosh. That’s my car,” said Theresa Jones.

Jones witnesses someone backing her car out of her driveway after 9:00 Thursday night.

The family was heading to roller-derby practice.

In a state of panic, Jones attempted to confront the suspect.

“They had wiped around the corner and they were already up the street,” said Jones.

Through the panic, Jones heard her daughter, Jasmyn yell some rather important advice.

“They actually slowed down a little bit. I’m right here and my mom is sprinting after them. I’m like mom. Stop. You don’t know if they has a gun. She was like ok. Good point,” said Jasmyn Jones.

Left out on Rosebury Drive, Jones watched her 2012 black Ford Escape speed away.

“I’m just thinking…that’s my livelihood,” said Theresa Jones.

Jones teaches gymnastics and is a cheer leading coach at Wayne High School.

“My son needs his car to go to work. I’m sure he would let me borrow the car. I wouldn’t even have to ask. But he needs it to work,” said Jones.

Jones has a message for the person who stole her car.

“I don’t have much. But what I have, you are more than welcome to have because I need mar car to support myself and my children,” said Jones.

If you know anything about the crime or the missing car, call the Huber Heights Police Department.

