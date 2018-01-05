Water main break causes car to freeze

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – All but one side of a car in Kettering is covered in ice.

Our 2 NEWS crew spotted this car covered in ice in the 3000 block of Dorothy Lane and after a water main break busted. The crew says it now looks like the water main break has now been repaired.

Snow and ice surrounds the car that was parked on the main road.

Frozen car

