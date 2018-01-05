Weekend forecast calls for more cold days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s another cold day in the Miami Valley Friday and we’re still under a Wind Chill Advisory.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we will continue to be under a Wind Chill Advisory until Saturday morning.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says we can expect the temperature to be around eight degrees at the end of the work day and it will feel like -6 degrees between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Jamie also says we will see mostly clear skies and another very cold day Saturday and Sunday we could see some flurries with a wintery mix into Monday.

