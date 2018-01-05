Wolff On Trump: ‘They say he’s a moron, an idiot”

(NBC News) The fallout continues over a new book and its behind the scenes look at the Trump White House.

“Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House” went on sale at midnight but many of its explosive details were released early.

This morning author Michael Wolff spoke out in an exclusive interview on the Today Show.

Wolff pushed back against White House accusations that he wasn’t granted access to President Trump and various staffers.

“I absolutely spoke to the President, whether he realized it was an interview, I don’t know… not off the record,” Wolff said, adding “I spoke to people who spoke to the President on daily, sometimes minute by minute basis.”

Wolff went on to say that he has recordings of some of those conversations.

President Trump tweeted that Wolff had no access, and the book is full of “lies, misrepresentation and sources that don’t exist.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.