Woman, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Columbus backyard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an incident that left a woman and her daughter dead on the city’s southeast side.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to Fleet Road near Refugee Road on the report of a shooting around 9am Friday.

Police Sgt. Dave Sicilian said Nicole Duckson, 34, and her 4-year-old daughter were killed. Their cause of death has not been released.

Sicilian said there is no suspect information yet, but that the suspect is likely close to the family and that the public should not worry.

Sicilian told NBC4’s Courtney Yuen that Duckson was supposed to pick up a co-worker Friday morning. The coworker traveled to Duckson’s residence after Duckson did not arrive, and found the bodies in the backyard.