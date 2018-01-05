Woman, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Columbus backyard

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an incident that left a woman and her daughter dead on the city’s southeast side.

The Columbus Division of Police says officers were called to Fleet Road near Refugee Road on the report of a shooting around 9am Friday.

Police Sgt. Dave Sicilian said Nicole Duckson, 34, and her 4-year-old daughter were killed. Their cause of death has not been released.

Sicilian said there is no suspect information yet, but that the suspect is likely close to the family and that the public should not worry.

Sicilian told NBC4’s Courtney Yuen that Duckson was supposed to pick up a co-worker Friday morning. The coworker traveled to Duckson’s residence after Duckson did not arrive, and found the bodies in the backyard.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s