Arctic blast continues today, warmer tomorrow.

***WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS MORNING***

Arctic air remains in place through today. Wind chills will be -10 to 10 above throughout the day. The weather will be quiet as high pressure slides to the east by tonight. Winds will shift to the south on Sunday and we will see temperatures rapidly warm through the day.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and continued cold. High 12

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and very cold. Low 4

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, not as cold with a wintry mix late Sunday night. High near 30

Sunday night an approaching storm system will bring mixed precipitation to the area. Many locations will start out as snow. As temperatures warm, precipitation will eventually change over to rain. However, road temperatures will be below 32 and this will cause freezing rain. Stay tuned to this weather scenario for Monday morning. A brief January thaw may show up for the middle of next week.