Flyers come-up short to UMass 62-60

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team fell 62-60 to Massachusetts Saturday at UD Arena. Five Flyers scored in double figures led by freshman Jalen Crutcher’s 14 points. Josh Cunningham (12 points), Xeyrius Williams (11), Darrell Davis (10), and Jordan Davis (10) also scored in double figures for UD.

UMass’s Luwane Pipkins led all scorers with 25 points.

The Flyers drop to 7-8 overall and 1-2 in the Atlantic 10, while the Minutemen are 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the A-10.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 32 UMass 27

•UMass was quick to get out of the gates, and went on a 5-0 run.

•Darrell Davis sank back-to-back three-pointers to give the Flyers an 11-9 lead.

•Jaylen Crutcher scored five straight points (a layup and shot from outside the arc), putting the Flyers up by eight (19-11).

•At the final media timeout, the Flyers were up by ten points (30-20) with under four minutes to go in the half.

•With less than a minute remaining, UMass cut the 10-point lead to only three.

•Xeyrius Williams added two points to the Dayton offense with 31 seconds remaining in the half (32-27), giving the Flyers a five point lead going into halftime.

•The Flyers out-rebounded the Minutemen 17-14 throughout the half.

•Crutcher led Dayton in points with nine.

2nd Half: UMass 62, Dayton 60

•The Minutemen went on a 7-0 run at the start of the half to take a 34-32 lead.

•Cunningham added two points to tie up the score with a jumper inside the paint (34-34).

•Darrell Davis got his fourth personal foul of the game at the 15:21 mark.

•Williams added six points off of back-to-back three-point shots to put the Flyers up by two (44-42) with 11:29 left in regulation.

•UMass made all (8-of-8) of its attempts from the line.

•Cunningham came in clutch making both of his free throws and then a three-pointer in the following play, cutting the deficit to three, 58-55.

•Darrell Davis added four points to the scoreboard by going four-for-four from the line to get within two, 62-60.

•The Flyers forced a turnover and had the ball with 19.3 seconds remaining, but Darrell Davis’ contested drive down the left side of the lane would not go down to force OT.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

•19:34—The Flyers held the lead for 19:34 while the Minutemen held the lead for 16:42.

•36—Crutcher led the team in minutes played with 36. It was the second straight game the freshman from Memphis played 36 minutes.

•Crutcher’s three assists led the Flyers.

•Cunningham just missed his sixth double-double of the year, with nine rebounds to go with his 12 points.

•Williams made four of five shots from the field, including all three shots from beyond the arc.

•Jordan Davis was four-for-six from the field.

KEY STAT

•22-8 – From the last three-and-a-half minutes of the first half and the first six minutes of the second (5:52 to be exact), UMass outscored UD 22-8.

UP NEXT

•The Flyers will hit the road to play to play the Richmond Spiders on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be heard on WHIO radio and will be streamed on Facebook Live by the Stadium network.

•Dayton returns home to host VCU on Friday, Jan 12. Game time is 7 p.m. ET.