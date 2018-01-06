Ice skaters brave frigid temperatures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The frigid weather hasn’t stopped some skaters from getting on the ice at RiverScape MetroPark.

“I’ve never been out ice skating before, so I thought it was as good of an opportunity as any, and plus I thought it’d be a really cute date idea to take my girlfriend,” said Jack Keller, who visited the rink Friday night.

While the cold weather did not keeping Keller from lacing up his skates, he said he was feeling those frigid temperatures after arriving.

“It’s a little chilly, but I’m hoping once I get out there and move around, it’s going to warm up a bit.”

“We were supposed to meet some friends, but they thought it was too cold,” said Tira Hawkins, another skater.

The cold temperatures didn’t stop Hawkins and her friend Kennede Oninke from getting out on the ice.

“I wanted to come before it ended, ’cause I haven’t been all year long,” Oninke said.

We spotted about 15 to 20 people at the rink Friday night. Some people took breaks from the ice to take advantage of heaters placed nearby.

According to workers at the skate rental booth and concession stand, it hasn’t been as busy this week, but the rink has stayed open.

If you plan on skating in the frigid cold, people at the rink agreed it’s best to be prepared.

“Layer up,” Keller said.