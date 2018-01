JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Jamestown Municipal Building offered help for residents without power Saturday.

Officials say the power outage only affected the residents of the village of Jamestown, in Greene County.

The office is prepared to stay open through the outage and will work as a warming center, as well as provide transportation to their residents.

The power has since been restored.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call 937-675-5311.