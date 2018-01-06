NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA says legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. Young was 87.

The space agency said Young died Friday night following complications from pneumonia.

Astronaut John Young dies View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This 1965 photo made available by NASA shows John Young during the Gemini 3 mission. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. He was 87. (NASA via AP) In this April 1972 photo made available by NASA, John Young salutes the U.S. flag at the Descartes landing site on the moon during the first Apollo 16 extravehicular activity. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. He was 87. (Charles M. Duke Jr./NASA via AP) In this undated photo made available by NASA, STS-1 crew John Young, left, and Robert Crippen, hold a model of the space shuttle. NASA says Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. He was 87 .(NASA via AP) This undated photo made available by NASA shows astronaut John Young. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. He was 87. (NASA via AP)

NASA said Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.

He died at home in Houston.

