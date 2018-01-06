NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA says legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. Young was 87.
The space agency said Young died Friday night following complications from pneumonia.
Astronaut John Young dies
NASA said Young was the only agency astronaut to go into space as part of the Gemini, Apollo and space shuttle programs, and the first to fly into space six times. He was the ninth man to walk on the moon.
He died at home in Houston.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.