Ice, snow expected on the roads Monday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Sunday at midnight, at least 365 motorists in the Miami Valley have received assistance from AAA roadside services.

Before you hit the roads Monday morning, be sure you allow yourself plenty of time to get to work or where ever you’re heading because with ice and snow on the roads, traffic will be moving much slower.

Also, sliding will be a possibility Monday. If you start to slide, turn your front wheels in the same direction that the rear of the vehicle is sliding. For example, if the back of your car slides to the right, turn your wheels to the right.

Now before you get behind the wheel, you’re gonna have to clear off that windshield. Whatever you do don’t use any water, hot or cold, it will just freeze over and cause cracks in the glass.

Also, be careful crossing over bridges and overpasses because in weather like this they are the first to freeze and last to melt.

AAA Store Leader Jon Bucher says most of all, be patient as you head out Monday.

“You want to make sure you just give yourself that extra time,” Bucher said. “That extra cushion of readiness. Start your car up. Let it warm up. Use your ice scraper to make sure you clean the windows thoroughly so that not only you can be safe for yourself, but for those around you.”

For more winter driving tips from AAA, click here.