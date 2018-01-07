Not as cold today, but a wintry mix expected for the Monday AM commute.

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 10 am Sunday for all of the Miami Valley.***

****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH 2 PM MONDAY****

Expect clouds and winds to increase today. Wind chills will still be -5 to around 10 above. Temperatures overnight will be steady or slowing rising. An approaching storm system will bring in a wintry mix to the area starting late tonight. For most locations the precipitation will start out as snow. Areas further north will see an inch or two of snow before a change over to rain, while areas south will see a change over earlier of freezing rain and sleet. However due to extremely cold ground conditions, freezing rain will be likely during the morning. Morning commuters should allow for extra time to reach their destinations.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Breezy. High near 30

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a wintry mix developing late. Low near 30

MONDAY: A wintry mix likely. High 38

The system will pull away Monday. Warmer conditions are expected mid week with a chance of rain.