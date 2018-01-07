Not as cold today, but a wintry mix expected for the Monday AM commute.

By Published: Updated:

 

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until 10 am Sunday for all of the Miami Valley.***

****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY LATE TONIGHT THROUGH 2 PM MONDAY****

Expect clouds and winds to increase today.  Wind chills will still be -5 to around 10 above.  Temperatures overnight will be steady or slowing rising.  An approaching storm system will bring in a wintry mix to the area starting late tonight.  For most locations the precipitation will start out as snow.  Areas further north will see an inch or two of snow before a change over to rain, while areas south will see a change over earlier of freezing rain and sleet.  However due to extremely cold ground conditions, freezing rain will be likely during the morning.  Morning commuters should allow for extra time to reach their destinations.

TODAY:  Increasing clouds, not as cold.  Breezy. High near 30

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a wintry mix developing late. Low near 30

MONDAY: A wintry mix likely. High 38

The system will pull away Monday.  Warmer conditions are expected mid week with a chance of rain.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s