Raiders beat Oakland in OT thriller

ROCHESTER, Michigan – The Wright State men’s basketball team went to Michigan this weekend and came away with two wins as they posted an impressive win at Horizon League preseason favorite Oakland Sunday afternoon 86-81 in overtime. WSU won at Detroit Mercy Friday 80-73.

Freshman Louden Love collected his sixth double-double of the season as he dominated the Grizzlies with 25 points and 17 rebounds, both career highs. Grant Benzinger collected a double-double as well with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Mark Hughes finished with his career-best 19 points.

The Raiders were down by three as time was about expire when Cole Gentry nailed a step-back three pointer from the corner that tied the game at 71-71 to force the overtime. WSU went to work and outscored the Grizzlies 15-10 in the extra session to secure its first win at Oakland since 2014. Gentry added two late free throws to end the game with 10 points. Everett Winchester scored seven of his eight points in the overtime period.

The Raiders, winners of five straight, are now 12-5 and 4-0 in league play, tying the best conference start since the 2012-13 season. The win sets up an early conference show down as the Raiders will play at Northern Kentucky, also 4-0, Thursday night at 7 pm.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

The Raiders took a 40-32 lead into the locker room.

Love secured his second straight double-double in the first half as he posted 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Benzinger held the hot hand as he collected 12 points and six boards with two assists.

Gentry and Parker Ernsthausen each had five points, including Ernsthausen’s first collegiate three pointer. Gentry had five assists.

The Raiders shot 41% from the field while holding the Grizzlies to just 28%.

Second Half Highlights

Love was 9-14 from the field and perfect from the line at 7-7. He added five blocks and two steals as well.

Gentry played 37 minutes with seven assists.

Ernsthausen had eight points.

WSU shot 47.5% from the field in the game and 80.8% from the line as both teams grabbed 40 rebounds.

The Raiders’ defense held the Grizzlies to 35.7% from the field.

FACTS AND FIGURES

The Raiders have won 12 of their last 14 games.

WSU scored 36 points in the paint to 26 for Oakland.

Wright State led for 29:30 of the 45 minutes.

POST-GAME REACTION

“I am proud of these kids. You can see them believe and know we are going to make the plays even when things are not going well. We held a really good offensive team to 35% from the field. Two things we didn’t do real well was take care of the ball and we gave up too many offensive rebounds. Loudon was aggressive and confident all night as was Everett. I am really proud of them.”

–WSU head coach Scott Nagy