Are cassette tapes making a comeback?

WISH Staff Published:
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 20: A case of cassette tapes that belonged to Princess Diana and including albums by Diana Ross, Elton John and George Michael is displayed at the Royal Gifts exhibition at this year's Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace on July 20, 2017 in London, England. The exhibition features gifts to the Queen during her 65-year reign and runs from 22 July to 1 October 2017. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to Nielsen music’s sales numbers, cassette tapes are having a quiet revolution.

In 2017, sales for cassette tapes were up by 35 percent over 2016, with 174,000 new cassettes sold.

Experts believe you can thank the film Guardians of the Galaxy for the comeback.

The movies, which features hits from the late 60’s and 70’s, have the three top-selling cassette tapes last year.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s