Are cassette tapes making a comeback?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to Nielsen music’s sales numbers, cassette tapes are having a quiet revolution.

In 2017, sales for cassette tapes were up by 35 percent over 2016, with 174,000 new cassettes sold.

Experts believe you can thank the film Guardians of the Galaxy for the comeback.

The movies, which features hits from the late 60’s and 70’s, have the three top-selling cassette tapes last year.

