Dayton fire crews battle two garage fires

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are working to contain and eliminate a pair of garage fires in Dayton.

Regional dispatch confirms crews received the call just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday to the area of East Shadyside Drive near North Main Street.

At the scene, they discovered two detached garages with flames inside the buildings. Firefighters successfully contained the fire so it would not spread to any nearby homes. No injuries are reported.

Officials at the scene said one garage was vacant, but the other did have valuables inside the home. The estimated amount of damage his to be determined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.