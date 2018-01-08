Dayton International Airport adds non-stop flight to Houston

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new daily non-stop flight option to Texas is coming to Dayton International Airport.

United Airlines will offer a daily non-stop flight between Houston (IAH) and Dayton (DAY) starting June 7, 2018.

“We are extremely excited about United’s decision to bring additional service to Dayton,” said Terrence Slaybaugh, Director of Aviation for the City of Dayton. “Our passengers and business community will benefit from the convenience of this new nonstop flight to Houston. We are proud to be a part of United Airline’s plans to provide optimal service to its customers.”

Dayton is one of eight cities picked by United to receive a new non-stop route. The airline is extending its flight schedules.

“For more than 30 years, United Airlines has helped connect Dayton to the world,” said Michael Quiello, United’s vice president of corporate safety. “We are excited to announce another new choice for our customers traveling to Houston and connecting to key destinations in the central and western United States and to business and leisure destinations in Latin America including Mexico City, Cancun, Los Cabos, Leon, and Puerto Vallarta.”

The daily schedule starting June 7, 2018 will be:

June 7, 2018: Depart IAH 7:40 p.m.; Arrive DAY 11:23 p.m.

June 8, 2018: Depart DAY 7:00 a.m.; Arrive IAH 8:43 a.m.

The addition of Houston marks the 17th non-stop destination from Dayton International Airport.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.