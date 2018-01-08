Dennis Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio governor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former congressman Dennis Kucinich has filed paperwork with the Ohio Secretary of State to run for Governor of Ohio.

The Cleveland Democrat filed the paperwork Monday, creating a committee for a gubernatorial campaign. It is the first step in running for governor, but not a guarantee that he will do so.

Kucinich served as a U.S. Representative from Ohio from 1997 through 2013. He was also a presidential candidate in 2004 and 2008.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.