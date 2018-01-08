Dennis Kucinich files paperwork to run for Ohio governor

CLEVELAND - OCTOBER 31: U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D-OH) motivates a crowd waiting to hear U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speak during the President's 'Moving America Forward' rally October 31, 2010 at Cleveland State University's Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by J.D. Pooley/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former congressman Dennis Kucinich has filed paperwork with the Ohio Secretary of State to run for Governor of Ohio.

The Cleveland Democrat filed the paperwork Monday, creating a committee for a gubernatorial campaign. It is the first step in running for governor, but not a guarantee that he will do so.

Kucinich served as a U.S. Representative from Ohio from 1997 through 2013. He was also a presidential candidate in 2004 and 2008.

