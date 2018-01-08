Four suspects arrested for armed robbery of Greenville pharmacy

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Four people are behind bars for allegedly robbing a Greenville pharmacy at gunpoint.

Greenville Police say the robbery happened Saturday, January 6th just before 5 p.m.at the Walgreens on E. Main St., near S. Chippewa St.

Officers and deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery call.

When authorities arrived, they arrested four suspects.

Police say firearms were recovered from the suspects.

All four suspects were taken to the West Central Ohio facility. Their names have not been released yet.

Police didn’t release information about whether anything was taken.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

