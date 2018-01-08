Huber Heights approves ban on medical marijuana in 5 to 4 vote

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – In a 4 to 5 vote, Huber Heights City Council members approved a permanent ban on medical marijuana processors, cultivators and dispensaries.
This is a major defeat for the Paragon Development Group, which was initially granted a provisional license by the State to cultivate marijuana within city limits–which is now no longer a possibility with this ban now in place.
The paragon development group initially planned on opening up a cultivation site on Executive Blvd after becoming one of 11 companies awarded a professional cultivation license from the state of Ohio back in November.
Paragon planned to employ 15 to 20 people, including, 5 executives, 3 trimmers, 3 growers and 2 support staff.
No word yet on the company’s future plans.