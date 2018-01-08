Icy conditions cause more school delays and closings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is closed on Monday due to icy conditions.

DPS officials say the district is closed as well, and no employees should report to work.

Dayton Public Schools is one of several systems in the Miami Valley either delayed or closed due to icy conditions.

To see an up-to-date list of delays and closings, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.