CINCINNAT, Ohio (WLWT) Justin Timberlake is visiting Ohio twice during his next tour, the pop star announced Monday.

The Man of the Woods Tour kicks off March 13 in Toronto and will stop at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena March 31 and Columbus’ Nationwide Arena May 7.

Tickets go on sale Januray 17 for the Cleveland show and January 24 for the Columbus show.

The NFL also announced that Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 4 in Minnesota.

