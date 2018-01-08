Library branches to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shakes his fist during a speech in Selma, Ala., Feb. 12, 1965. King was engaged in a battle with Sheriff Jim Clark over voting rights and voter registration in Selma. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Metro Library branches are planning celebrations to honor a historical figure.

The libraries will honor Martin Luther King Jr. with several activities including watching the famous “I Have a Dream Speech” and learning interesting facts about him.

The Northwest Branch is showing the speech Tuesday, January 9 at noon and Thursday, January 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Throughout the month of January teens can go to the Madden Hills Branch Library to learn interesting facts about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Children who attend the event at the Westwood Branch Library will work on a puzzle for National Puzzle Day and learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This event will take place January 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

