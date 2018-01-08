Local emergency rooms keeping busy with ice-related accidents

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Slick conditions have kept local emergency rooms and urgent cares busy.

At Kettering Medical Center they’ve seen about a dozen fall related cases. All of them happening during the work day, Monday.

Dr. Marni Teramana an Emergency Room Physician at Kettering Medical Center says there are two main reasons they’ve been busy in the emergency room.

“Certainly we see lots of falls and car accidents. Those are the two biggest things we see,” said Dr. Teramana.

Dr. Teramana expects more patients coming in with winter-related injuries.

Yes, we all know to take it slow when there’s ice and snow on the ground. However, it’s the moments you least expect that can take you to a place like Kettering Medical Center.

“You jump out of your car and you don’t know what your slipping on to. Or if you walk into a department store, a lot of that stuff is wet and very slippery,” said Dr. Teramana.

“Wear those thick traction boots that have the non-slip rubber on them. Wearing your stilettos it’s probably not the time to do that.”

When it comes to shoveling snow Dr. Teremana says you not only need to watch your traction, you need to worry about the exertion on your heart.

“It’s a risk factor for cardio patients. So if you have heart disease or heart failures, those kind of things. You don’t want to shovel snow unless you have clearance from your doctor.”

