Officials: new airlift in Dayton is proof of growing economy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton International Airport welcomed a new daily non-stop flight to Houston, Texas on Monday.

Dayton is one of eight cities picked by United Airlines to receive a new route.

Aviation Director Terry Slaybaugh says getting direct flights to and from Dayton, depends on the economy.

“The big thing that we have to do is continue to talk to air carriers about the strength of our business community here,” Slaybaugh said.

“The resurgence of the economy in the Miami Valley and the fact that we have more and more activity here.”

The non-stop flight to Houston will start on June 8th.

“We definitely have lost a lot of capacity. we lost 20% of our capacity since 2012,” Slaybaugh said.

“[But] we constantly hear from the airlines, how well they do here in Dayton in revenue,” he said. “So I think as they get more opportunities with new equipment, we’re going to get more capacity back and more service.”

United Airlines’ Michael Quiello says a strong business community is one thing airlines look at, when it’s time to pick which cities to add non-stop flights to.

“It’s very competitive because there’s cities all over the United States that are trying to get additional service into hubs,” he said.

Houston is the 17th city that Dayton has direct, non-stop service to.

