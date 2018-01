DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Nan Whaley (D) talks with 2 NEWS’ Brooke Moore about how she would bring local issues to the state level if chosen as the governor.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.