OSP: Slick roads likely cause of semi accident on I-70

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Slick roads are the likely cause of a semi accident on I-70.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a semi jack-knifed two miles west of the Brookville exit in the eastbound lanes of I-70 around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Troopers at the scene reported icy conditions at the scene of the crash.

OSP says troopers were shutting down the eastbound lanes of I-70 for a towing service to remove the semi.

No one was hurt in the accident.

OSP reminds drivers to allow extra time to reach destinations and to go slow on icy roads.

