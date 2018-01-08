Pink to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, Pink performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 1 held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. NFL announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that the pop star will perform The Star-Spangled Banner before the Big Game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced Monday that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl will air live on NBC.

Pink released her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” in October. Its lead single, “What About Us,” is nominated for a Grammy this month.

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer’s hits include “So What,” ”Get the Party Started” and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s