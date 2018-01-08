President Trump to address agricultural community in Nashville speech

President Trump is on his way to Nashville to address the agricultural community in a speech Monday afternoon.

Thousands of people have already shown up for the president’s arrival, and the crowds are continuing to grow.

Trump is expected to talk about his executive order relating to agriculture and how his new tax plan applies to rural America.

Air Force One is expected to land just after 2 p.m. at the Berry Field Air National Guard Base located at Nashville International Airport.

Trump will then head to the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 99th Annual Convention.

Zippy Duvall, president of the organization, previously released this statement about the visit:

President Trump is fully aware of the economic difficulties farmers and ranchers have gone through these past few years. The economic issues he has outlined, including reform of our nation’s tax and regulatory systems, match many of the issues on Farm Bureau’s agenda.

News 4 spoke to a Robertson County farmer, who shared what he hopes to hear from Trump.

“His continued support of our industry. Hopefully, he’ll gain a better perspective of the issues of the agricultural community and the struggles we go through and how he can help us combat those struggles,” said Robert Elliot.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, Sen. Bob Corker, Rep. Diane Black and Rep. Marsha Blackburn have joined Trump on Air Force One for the trip to Nashville.

This is not the president’s first trip to Nashville since his inauguration. Trump held a rally at Municipal Auditorium and visited Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage in March.

After the visit to Nashville on Monday, Trump is reportedly going to attend the college football national championship game in Atlanta.

THE IMPACT ON TRAFFIC

Roads will be closed as the motorcade moves through the city, but specific details of the route will not be released for security reasons.

Some bus routes operating in the area, as well as the Music City Star, will be impacted during the visit. MTA officials say they will notify riders about changes through their social media accounts, email list and website.

The public information officer for Nashville MTA and RTA issued this statement:

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause in your afternoon commute and appreciate your patience in these extenuating circumstances. We will work to resume normal service as quickly and safely as we are able.

Metro Nashville Public Schools issued this statement about how schools may be impacted:

