Road closed after rollover crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are investigating what caused rollover crash in Greenville Monday.

According to officials the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 571 and Kniseley Road and it is currently closed.

There is no word yet of any reported injuries but we have a crew at the scene.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

Advertisement

==