Semi crash near Miami Township slows traffic on busy interstate

By Published:
A semi rollover crash slowed traffic on I-75 NB near 675 in Miami Township (Photo: Mike Hirsch)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi rolled over, slowing traffic on a busy interstate near Dayton Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on I-75 northbound, near 675.

A semi hauling 47,000 pounds of plastic pellets rolled over and ended up off the right side of the road on the shoulder and down an embankment.

The driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.

OSP says the trailer broke during the crash. A crew will have to come out and vacuum out the pellets, then transfer those pellets to another truck to be hauled away.

The far right lane is blocked due to the crash. All other lanes are open, but traffic is moving slow in that area.

The crash is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s