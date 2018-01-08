Semi crash near Miami Township slows traffic on busy interstate

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi rolled over, slowing traffic on a busy interstate near Dayton Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Monday on I-75 northbound, near 675.

A semi hauling 47,000 pounds of plastic pellets rolled over and ended up off the right side of the road on the shoulder and down an embankment.

The driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.

OSP says the trailer broke during the crash. A crew will have to come out and vacuum out the pellets, then transfer those pellets to another truck to be hauled away.

The far right lane is blocked due to the crash. All other lanes are open, but traffic is moving slow in that area.

The crash is under investigation.

