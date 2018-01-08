Slide-off crashes common on icy roads

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The icy weather was responsible for a lot of problems on the road, Monday.

AAA’s Shawn Cobble says for many people, those conditions got the best of them.

“We’ve had several calls already this morning. Just about people sliding off,” Cobble said.

“The roads out there right now, they look wet and slushy but there’s a lot of ice patches. Before you know it, you’re in trouble and hit an ice patch and you’re off into a ditch.”

Accidents along the morning commute were common. Whether you’re in a semi or sedan, hitting an ice patch could send your car spinning out of control.

“You can end up several hundred feet off the road, just from the momentum of your vehicle sliding,” Cobble said.

And it’s not just drivers who can find themselves in trouble. Cobble said AAA technicians who have to pull over to respond to emergency calls are also at risk.

“They see our lights, they need to slow down well in advance so they don’t end up hitting us – our guy out there on the side of the road,” Cobble said.

“The patch of ice that put the other person in a ditch, they could hit that same thing and come straight in the same path right where the guy is out working.”