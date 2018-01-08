VIDEO: Good Samaritan ends cop car joyride

(KCRA/NBC News) A man’s joyride in a stolen police car came to an end Saturday thanks to the quick thinking of a Good Samaritan.

Chris Marzan began following the police car after he saw it crash onto a curb in Sacramento, California, then continue driving.

Eventually, the car stopped at a gas station, where Marzan performed a citizen’s arrest on the man behind the wheel and waited for police to arrive.

Marzan, a former security guard, says following the car may not have been the best decision, but he’d do it again.

“I stand by my decision because I can’t live with myself if something happened to someone,” Marzan said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.