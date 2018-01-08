Warmer temperatures expected throughout the Miami Valley Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley will see temperatures in the upper 30s starting at 3:00 p.m. Monday and continue throughout the night.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik say we could see the roads refreeze as the temperature will drop Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Jamie also says we could see a cloudy start to the morning commute but should clear up as we get closer to the afternoon.

