Weather-related school closures could mean more time in school for students

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The average school day is a little over 6 hours.

In Ohio, students in grades 7-12 must be in school for 1,001 hours a year.

K-6th must be in school for 910 hours.

Back when the Ohio Department of Education had calamity days, schools would have up to 5 days to close their doors for emergencies, like icy conditions.

However, 2-hour delays didn’t count.

Calamity days were thrown out in 2014.

So far this school year, Fairborn City Schools have lost 4 days due to cancellations as DPS and Mad River Local Schools have lost 3 days.

Several schools have also dealt with 2-hour delays that will impact hours in the classroom.

For example, if a district were to implement only the minimum requirement of 1,001 hours on their high school, a 2-hour delay would technically lead to 2-hours that must be made up.

Some schools plan ahead and schedule their year-long hours well ahead of the state minimum.

Some don’t and may have to extend their school year to meet the minimum hour requirements.

The Ohio Department of Education says some schools can make up classroom hours by posting lessons and homework online.

