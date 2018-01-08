Wintry mix for the morning commute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the Miami Valley until 2 p.m. today.

Overnight freezing rain developed and created a light layer of ice on many untreated surfaces. The cold temperatures we’ve seen during the last two weeks have kept the road surface temperatures cold.

“Even though the air temperatures are above freezing, roads are below freezing so the rain we saw overnight froze on contact,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings explains, “Colder air is moving in and we’re seeing a transition from freezing rain to snow.”

The slick conditions have prompted many schools to either delay or close. Here’s the latest list:

Logan County is under a Level 1 snow emergency and Clinton County is under a Level 2 snow emergency. The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that roadways are hazardous with some blowing and drifting snow.

“Road surface temperatures will likely stay below freezing for the next several hours. Watch out for slick conditions during the entire day.” Hastings said.

Temperatures begin to warm up later this week and will reach the middle 50s by Thursday.

