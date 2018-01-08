Woman charged after 3 dogs found dead, 4 near death in Butler County

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a woman has been charged after abandoning seven dogs when she moved.

Butler County deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Morganthaler Road for a welfare check Sunday.

When deputies arrived they found seven dogs, three of which were dead and four others were severely malnourished.

The owner, Melissa Damico had moved to a new home and left the dogs behind, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The Butler County Dog Warden said there was no food, water or appropriate shelter from the weather for the dogs.

Melissa Damico was taken to the Butler County Jail and charged with three Felonies of the 5th degree for Cruelty to Companion Animals and 4 Misdemeanors of the 1st degree for Cruelty to Companion Animals.

Butler County Jail records show Damico was released wihout bail and is scheduled to appear in the Hamilton Municipal Court at a later date.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.