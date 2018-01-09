Bank theft suspect nabbed applying for police dispatch job

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Bank of America worker suspected of theft chose the wrong employer when applying for a police dispatch job.

The Cottonwood Police Department in central Arizona’s Yavapai County says the case involving 32-year-old Alberto Lopez of Phoenix popped up in law enforcement records when he applied to be a dispatcher.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said Monday Lopez was suspected of stealing $5,000 from a Bank of America branch in Yavapai County between July and September 2016. He quit and moved to Phoenix and refused to cooperate, missing appointments and refusing to answer phone calls.

After Lopez applied for the dispatch position in December, officers had him come in for an interview last week and arrested him on a felony theft warrant.

He didn’t get the job.

