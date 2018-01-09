Bitter blast sets several records in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) This winter started off mild but it didn’t take long for a bitter blast of cold air to head this way.

For two weeks much of the northern US dealt with arctic air, brutal wind chills and snow. We set several records for the cold and as for snow, we’re already surpassed what we had last year.

So far this season we’ve seen 9.3″ of snow. December picked up 8.6″ and 0.7″ in January. At the end of last year we picked up more snowfall than we had all last season. For the 2016-2017 winter season we had 8.5″ of snow.

As for the cold, we saw below normal highs for 15 consecutive days From December 24th to Jan 7th. Lows were below zero for 8 of those days.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington this was the longest stretch of weather where temperatures were below 20 degrees on record.

As for daily temperature records we set four new ones.

Three were record cold high temperatures. December 31st our high made it up to 11 degrees. The mercury only made it to 5 degrees on January first and 9 degrees on January 2nd.

On the morning of January 2nd the temperature fell to 13 below which set a new record.

While temperatures have been above freezing the last few days another blast of arctic air will head this way for the weekend.