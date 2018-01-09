Body found in gorge in Greene County

By Published: Updated:

YELLOW SPRING, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was found in a gorge in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

A large police presence and emergency crews surrounded the gorge for at least two hours.

Officials said they received a call from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources saying two hikers called them saying they saw something that looked like a body in a gorge.

Emergency crews are working to recover the body and officials say the are just beginning the investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s