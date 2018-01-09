Body found in gorge in Greene County

YELLOW SPRING, Ohio (WDTN) – A body was found in a gorge in Greene County Tuesday afternoon.

A large police presence and emergency crews surrounded the gorge for at least two hours.

Officials said they received a call from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources saying two hikers called them saying they saw something that looked like a body in a gorge.

Emergency crews are working to recover the body and officials say the are just beginning the investigation.

