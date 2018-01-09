Woman suffers burns in Xenia house fire

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized with burns after a house fire in Xenia.

Firefighters responded to a fire call around 10 a.m. Tuesday at a house in the 700 block of W. Richard Dr. near Dayton Xenia Road.

Fire officials say people could see the bloom of smoke from the fire across the city.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the house, as well as flames from a window and the front door.

Crews battled the fire from the outside, knocking it down enough to enter the house. Firefighters were then able to finish putting out the fire.

A woman living in the home suffered burns. Fire officials say the burns were minor to moderate.

She was taken to Greene Memorial Hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Fire officials say there were two dogs inside the house when the fire started. Both dogs were found safe.

According to fire officials, the house suffered at least $20,000 in damages.

People living at the house planned to stay with family members due to damage done by the fire.

Fire officials say a lit candle may have caused the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

