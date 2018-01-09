Dayton SWAT search home after reports of shots fired

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton SWAT conducted a search at a home after reports of shots fired.

Regional dispatch confirmed the call came in around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller claimed someone was shooting a gun out the window of the home.

SWAT arrived at the home just before 10:00 p.m. The residence is located on the 1500 block of West Second Street in Dayton.

Shortly after 10 o’clock, our 2 News crew at the scene confirmed SWAT entered the home to conduct a search. Regional dispatch did not say if anyone or anything was found in the home.

There are no reports injuries as the result of the shots fired.

The scene remains under investigation.