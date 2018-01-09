Flyers zip past Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Trey Landers recorded career highs of 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Dayton Flyers to an 87-81 road victory over the Richmond Spiders.

Josh Cunningham led all scorers with 20 points on 8 of 8 field goal shooting and Darrell Davis added 17 points as Dayton improved to 8-8 overall and 2-2 in the Atlantic 10.

FIRST HALF
– Dayton led 47-35 after the opening 20 minutes of play thanks to Cunningham’s 15 points.
– The Flyers closed the half on a 7-2 run.
– UD shot 68 percent from the floor, best in a first half this season.
– Richmond cut the Flyer lead to 36-33, but Cunningham scored seven of his 15 points in the last 2:11 of the half.

SECOND HALF
– Dayton led by as many as 15 before the Spiders went on a 17-4 run to cut the UD advantage to 59-56 at the 12:12 mark.
– The Flyers pushed the lead to 61-56 when Cunningham picked up his fourth foul and went to the bench with 11:20 to go.
– UD responded with an 8-2 run and held a 69-62 advantage with 6:12 remaining.
– With the Flyers ahead 80-77, Landers got an offensive rebound and stick back to push the lead back to five.
– After a Richmond field goal, Darrell Davis sank a pair of free throws to push the lead back to five. The Flyers held on with another Cunningham dunk to pick up the victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS
– Dayton is 8-0 this season when scoring 71 or more points.
– The 47 first half points were a season high for the Flyers.
– Landers has now scored in double figures in 4 of his last 7 games.
– Cunningham and Darrell Davis have each scored in double figures in five straight games.
– It was the first true road victory this season. UD has six victories at home and one on a neutral site.
– UD shot 63 percent from the field and had 44 points in the paint.
– The Flyers also out-rebounded Richmond 33-24.
– Dayton has now won six straight over the Spiders.
– The bench came up big for Dayton as well. Kostas Antetokounmpo registered nine points, four rebounds and two blocks, while John Crosby added nine points.

UP NEXT
– Dayton returns home to host the VCU Rams on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

