Group home administrator pleads guilty in resident’s death

MADISON, Ohio (AP) — The former administrator of an Ohio group home has pleaded guilty to charges of reckless homicide and patient abuse in connection with the death of an 85-year-old resident.

Fifty-five-year-old Alice Ramsey entered the plea Monday after reaching an agreement with prosecutors to drop a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Ramsey was the administrator at Hubbard Road Meadows Assisted Living in Madison Township when resident Mary Srpan was injured on Jan. 3, 2017. She died two weeks later.

The state mental health department found that staff could not initially get into Srpan’s room when visitors heard loud banging from inside. After retrieving keys, staff found Srpan with her head lodged in a nightstand.

The facility’s license was revoked after investigators found that it had failed to report multiple deaths and injuries.