H&M apologize over controversial sweatershirt ad

(CNN) – H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with a “coolest monkey in the jungle” slogan.

The company removed the ad from its website after hundreds of social media users called it racist.

The image of the child in the hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer’s online store.

The Stockholm-based clothing giant issued an apology Monday morning saying, “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.