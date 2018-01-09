Local student rushed to hospital after falling from the third floor of school

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are still investigating what happened when a student was rushed to the hospital after falling from the third floor at a local high school Tuesday morning.

The Franklin Junior High School officials called the life squad around 11:45 a.m.and then the student was taken to the Atrium Medical Center.

The school released this statement about the incident:

The parents of the student have been notified and are with him at the hospital. We are still investigating the details of the incident.

Our best wishes go out to the student’s family and we all hope for a full recovery.”

The student is currently still in the hospital.