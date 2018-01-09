Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2015 shooting, robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man convicted in a 2015 shooting and robbery was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday 20-year-old Caleb Willis was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his convictions in the robbery and shooting of two victims in Harrison Township on November 27, 2015, killing one of them.

Prosecutors say on November 27, 2015, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for help on the 1900 block of Palisades Drive in the Northland Village Apartment complex.

When deputies arrived they found a victim, 27-year-old Shaun Benson, who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A second shooting victim was also found and he survived.

Further investigation determined Willis was the shooter and he was arrested in Hamilton County, where he was being held on unrelated felonies.

Tuesday, Willis was found guilty on:

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

One count of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Tampering With Evidence

The counts of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery carry a mandatory 3‐year firearm specification because the defendant used a firearm during the commission of his crimes.

Willis was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.