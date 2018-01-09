Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2015 shooting, robbery

By Published:
Caleb Willis (Courtesy: Hamilton County Jail).

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man convicted in a 2015 shooting and robbery was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Tuesday 20-year-old Caleb Willis was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his convictions in the robbery and shooting of two victims in Harrison Township on November 27, 2015, killing one of them.

Prosecutors say on November 27, 2015, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call for help on the 1900 block of Palisades Drive in the Northland Village Apartment complex.

READ MORE: One killed in Harrison Twp. shooting

When deputies arrived they found a victim, 27-year-old Shaun Benson, who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

A second shooting victim was also found and he survived.

Further investigation determined Willis was the shooter and he was arrested in Hamilton County, where he was being held on unrelated felonies.

Tuesday, Willis was found guilty on:

  • One count of Involuntary Manslaughter
  • One count of Felonious Assault
  • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • One count of Tampering With Evidence
  • The counts of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery carry a mandatory 3‐year firearm specification because the defendant used a firearm during the commission of his crimes.

Willis was sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s