ODOT to put up temporary fences on overpasses under construction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – ODOT is making changes for when overpasses are undergoing construction.

The move stems from several incidents including a case out of Toledo where 2 juveniles are accused of throwing a sandbag over an overpass.

The juveniles allegedly got the sandbag from a construction site.

If an overpass in Ohio is under construction and the original safety fence is down, there will HAVE to be a temporary fence up to protect drivers.

For overpasses and bridges that don’t have a protective fence and there are plans to add one, they will put up a temporary fence.

ODOT says it could take some time to implement the changes but they think the move will make drivers safer in their travels.

“It’s like a stoplight at an intersection where someone has been killed. A stop light isn’t going to prevent a crash but it lessens the likelihood that it happens. This is no different. When we talk about safety projects, we are trying to lessen the risk that something like this could happen and that’s what we are doing with this project,” said Matt Bruning, ODOT’s Press Secretary.

